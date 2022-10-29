PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

CeCe Winans Makes History at the 53RD Annual Dove Awards

Nashville, TN – The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards were handed out Tuesday night, October 18th, 2022, at the Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee to a sold-out audience. The show aired Friday, October 21st, exclusively on TBN and was simulcast on SiriusXM The Message. Co-hosts Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin led the all-star night of music with performances from across the music community including Gospel, Latin, Hip Hop, and Southern Gospel.

Iconic artist CeCe Winans made Dove Awards history this year as the first Black female solo artist to win Artist of the Year. When accepting her award, instead of an acceptance speech, she sang a few lines from the Andrae Crouch classic, “To God Be the Glory,” moving many in the audience to tears. She and co-writers for “Believe for It” were also awarded Song of the Year. Throughout her incredible career, CeCe has won a staggering 25 Dove Awards including the very first New Artist of the Year award in 1988 with her brother BeBe Winans.

“It’s amazing when we come together and we love each other and we stand for righteousness, it’s amazing what God will do,” Winans said after accepting the award for Song of the Year. “It’s amazing what He’s already done. But He wants to do so much more. I’m believing for God to move in this industry greater than He ever has before. The God we serve responds to faithfulness and the testimonies I’ve heard through this song have blessed my life.”