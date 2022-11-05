PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

LECRAE, RELEASES “FEAR NOT”

SECOND SINGLE FROM CHURCH CLOTHES 4 MIXTAPE SERIES

As Lecrae releases, Church Clothes 4, he boldly stands at the crossroads of sacred and secular, a lane he unashamedly accepts. In the ten years since the first Church Clothes mixtape (hosted by DJ Don Cannon) released in 2012, no one has been able to surpass the heights that Lecrae has reached crossing CHH over to the mainstream, planting his feet simultaneously in the street and the Church without compromising. While the critics blasted him for not picking a side, the people spoke even louder, downloading the music for the original Church Clothes over 100,000 times within 48 hours.