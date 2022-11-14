Whether it’s in English or Spanish, it’s all about the Lord. After releasing her number 1 single “When I Pray” off of her Dove award-winning album “CLARITY,” DOE returns with fellow chart-topping artist Blanca for a Spanish twist. “When I Pray (Mi Oración)” breaks the language barrier with DOE singing completely in Spanish.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

READ MORE STORIES:

Dept. Education Addresses Homeless Student Crisis

New Federal Data Reveals Alarming Inequality For Black Students

This December, DOE will be hitting the road, performing at various City Winery locations across the country. The “A Night Of Clarity” Tour kicks off on December 10th in Atlanta and concludes in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia on December 20th. Log on to CityWinery.com for tickets and show times.

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Singer DOE To Bring “A Night Of Clarity” To A City Near You was originally published on blackamericaweb.com