Whether it’s in English or Spanish, it’s all about the Lord. After releasing her number 1 single “When I Pray” off of her Dove award-winning album “CLARITY,” DOE returns with fellow chart-topping artist Blanca for a Spanish twist. “When I Pray (Mi Oración)” breaks the language barrier with DOE singing completely in Spanish.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE
READ MORE STORIES:
This December, DOE will be hitting the road, performing at various City Winery locations across the country. The “A Night Of Clarity” Tour kicks off on December 10th in Atlanta and concludes in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia on December 20th. Log on to CityWinery.com for tickets and show times.
- December 10th – Atlanta, GA – City Winery Atlanta
- December 14th – Chicago, IL – City Winery Chicago
- December 19th – Washington, DC – The Loft at City Winery Washington, DC
- December 20th – Philadelphia, PA – The Loft at City Winery Philadelphia
Sign up for our newsletter:
Singer DOE To Bring “A Night Of Clarity” To A City Near You was originally published on blackamericaweb.com