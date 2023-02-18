PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Tyrone Porter, True Warrior for Quartet Music Transitions

Feb 15, 2023 -The Gospel community is mourning yet another solider. For a man who gave so much love, and supported and helped so many, Tyrone Porter’s life ended on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Minister Porter known for his million dollar smile, and who exemplified love, was and will always be known for his humble, professional and honorable fighting spirit that catered to creating a home for Quartet Music at the Gospel Music Workshop of America. From Quartet Showcases, Luncheons and back to back special guests, it was Minister Porter at the helm at pulling it all together. He helped create a platform for so many who would have never had an opportunity.

Minister Porter was one of the founding members of The Christianaires that became an award-winning Gospel Quartet group that was formed in 1979 in Sontag, Mississippi, along with his brother Paul Porter and their cousins Arnold and Ronald Brown (also brothers). Their style was combined with a bluesy traditional gospel quartet style with a contemporary feel. He also helped countless record labels including Marxan Records with positioning in the Gospel Industry. He was truly a faithful PR worker for the kingdom, even during his illness, as he continued to create and maintain a favorable image of the Gospel Music.

He walked in excellence and pushed for the Gospel Industry to advance and thrive with no hidden agendas or personal gain. He will be greatly missed.

May we keep his wife, sons and entire family uplifted in prayer.