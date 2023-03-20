Dr Terry Whitt Bailey – Admired as a Community Activist – Women’s History Month

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Terry Whitt Bailey is admired as a community activist, arts administrator and advocate for educational equity.

Terry currently serves as Vice President and Chief Program Officer at the Center for Leadership Development in Central Indiana. In this role, Terry implements the strategic vision of CLD, overseeing the development, implementation, effectiveness and overall quality of all programs, initiatives and services while growing CLD’s footprint in the community.

Before her assignment at CLD, Terry served as Director of Community Development for the City of Muncie (population 70,000), overseeing a $7.5 million in government grants from the U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), U.S. Dept. of Treasury, and Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA).

Prior to her appointment, Terry had a successful career as an arts administrator, serving as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Historic Madame Walker Theatre Center in Indianapolis and Cornerstone Center for the Arts in Muncie (IN). In both organizations, she was instrumental in creating arts and community partnerships, increasing grants and donations, and developing arts education opportunities for children and youth.

Terry previously held administrative positions with Ball State University, most notably as the Director of Executive Staff & Administrative Affairs (Chief of Staff) for the Office of the President.

Terry is a Certified Nonprofit Consultant by the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations & Executives and currently serves as Co-Chair of the Indiana State Legislative Arts Advocacy Council. She has received three Mayor’s Community Service Awards, the Indiana Community Arts Leadership Award, the Minority Achievement Award from Center for Leadership Development, the Very Important Volunteer Award (V!VA), the Outstanding Service Award from Rotary International and the prestigious Athena Award from Women in Business Unlimited (WIBU), Inc.

Terry currently serves on the following Boards: IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital, Footlite Musicals and Meridian Health Services. In addition, she is a member of the Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and is a founding member of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Team.

Terry earned two Bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and her Masters degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She completed post-graduate work in Management Development at Harvard University, and earned a Doctor of Ministry Degree (D.Min) from Newburgh Theological Seminary.

In 2019, Terry ran for Mayor of Muncie (IN). Although she was unsuccessful in her bid for office, she will go down in history as the first African American of either political party to win a primary bid for mayor in Muncie and to run in the general election.