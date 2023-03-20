Judy Thomas – Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement – Women’s History Month

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Deputy Mayor Judith Thomas was appointed by Mayor Hogsett as the Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement January 2021. Before coming to work for the city, DM Judith Thomas ran Judith & Co., a consulting firm focused celebrating the rich diversity of Arts, Culture & Tourism. DM Thomas is a community scholar of Africana studies at IUPUI. She previously served as president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center. DM Thomas has over 30 years of work experience in Indianapolis, including roles with Visit Indy, the National Federation of State High School Associations, Emmis Communications, and the Indiana Convention Center.

DM Thomas currently sits on the board of directors for the Eiteljorg Museum, Indiana Destination Development Corporation Foundation, Indy Jazz Foundation The Cabaret the Board of Trustees for Butler University.

Born in Gary, Indiana, she attended North Central High School in Indianapolis and graduated from Butler University in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public and Corporate Communications. She is a resident of the Millersville Fall Creek neighborhood and a member of Covenant Community Church.