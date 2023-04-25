INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indianapolis Public Library board passed a resolution to appoint Gregory A. Hill, Sr. as the new Chief Executive Officer.
Hill has been acting as CEO since December 2022, in addition to Chief Public Services Officer, a position he’s held since August 2021.
This decision comes after months of controversy at the library that started in December 2022 when the board announced it had selected Dr. Gabriel Morley as its next CEO over interim CEO Nichelle M. Hayes.
Hayes was the favored candidate of many in the community.
Several emotional board meetings occurred over the months following, as well as protests at the library.
Read more from WRTV here
Indy Public Library appoints Gregory A. Hill Sr. as CEO was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Beging Gay!
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
Joyce Meyer Ministries Denies Any Responsibility in Former Employee's Murder of Family
-
CeCe Winans To Host Generations Live! 2023 Women’s Conference This Mother’s Day Weekend
-
Community Connection Monday April 17th 2023