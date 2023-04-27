Getting Rid of Bitterness

Bitterness is a harsh and unpleasant emotion that can weigh us down and negatively impact our lives. Whether it stems from a broken relationship or a missed opportunity, holding onto bitterness can keep us stuck in the past and prevent us from moving forward. However, it’s important to understand that bitterness is a natural response to difficult situations, and it’s okay to feel hurt or angry sometimes. The key is learning how to process those emotions in a healthy way and let go of bitterness before it takes root in our hearts. By choosing forgiveness, practicing gratitude, and focusing on the present moment, we can begin to release bitterness and create space for joy and positivity in our lives.

Ephesians 4:31-32 says: Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. 32 Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.

Willie Moore, Jr. gives more details. Watch and take heed: Get Rid Of Bitterness

