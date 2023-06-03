PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Martha Munizzi’s New Book Available Now!

May 30, 2023 — Calling all Martha Munizzi fans! We’ve got some exciting news for you. Martha’s new book, Because Of Who You Are: The Stories Behind My Music, is AVAILABLE NOW!

From one of the best-selling, independent female gospel artists of all time, comes a brand-new book full of spirit, music, and faith. Martha’s long-awaited first book ever, Because Of Who You Are: The Stories Behind My Music, explores the stories behind the music from one of Gospel music’s most beloved singers!

Because Of Who You Are: The Stories Behind My Music, beautifully recounts the pivotal experiences in Martha’s life that have shaped her faith. From her childhood growing up in ministry, the blessings of marriage and motherhood, to her award-winning music career, Martha brings readers along for a story full of heart, passion, and wisdom acquired from her walk with God.

Some of Martha’s most memorable praise & worship songs that we sing today were birthed out of everyday real-life experiences. Others were birthed out of dramatic life experiences. But all were extraordinary encounters with God. Behind every uplifting song of praise and worship that Martha has written or sung is a powerful story, and here are the inspiring stories behind thirty of Martha’s most treasured praise and worship songs. You’ll read the stories behind such beloved songs as “Because Of Who You Are”, “Say The Name”, “Glorious”, and many others.

Similar themes of faith and hope are found in Munizzi’s music. Her albums, “The Best Is Yet To Come,” “Make It Loud,” and “Best Days” contain songs that uplift God and reassure listeners of His power to change their lives!

The Dove & Stellar award-winning artist shares stories of her life and career and lessons she’s learned along the way, including growing up in a musical family, starting a church with her husband and children, and balancing her career and family life.

Full of heartfelt and profound lessons in life, Because Of Who You Are: The Stories Behind My Music, offers readers a glimpse into the life of legendary gospel singer Martha Munizzi, as well as an opportunity to grow in their own faith and wisdom as they pursue a closer relationship with the Lord.

Martha Munizzi is a Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Award-winning worship leader, singer-songwriter, and recording artist, and is considered to be one of the pioneers of cross-cultural praise & worship music. Martha is one of the most respected female voices in Gospel Music and has captured the hearts of Gospel music lovers worldwide with songs like “God Is Here”, “Glorious”, “Because Of Who You Are”, and “Excellent.” As a speaker/preacher, she is practical, humorous, and known for her passionate application of God’s Word. Martha, along with her husband Dan & their three children reside in Orlando, FL where they both serve as Co-Pastors at EpicLife Church.

Click here to order Because Of Who You Are: The Stories Behind My Music: MarthaMunizziBook

To book Martha for your next event please visit www.marthamunizzi.com.