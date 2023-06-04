The Roots Picnic Festival took place this past weekend and Mary Mary, along with award-winning bass player and award-winning Music Director Adam Blackstone and rising singer/actress Coco Jones took the crowd at Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pa to church. Jones, who currently stars as Hilary Banks in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot on Peacock joined Erica and Tina Campbell on stage for an amazing version of the Mary Mary classic hit “God In Me”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Black Music Honors To Help Celebrate Honorees Keri Hilson, Tevin Campbell Mary Mary, Dru Hill, Karyn White, The Whispers and More
- Gospel Greats BeBe & CeCe Winans to Take on Mary Mary in Special Verzuz Battle TOMORROW
- Erica Campbell Drops New Single, POSITIVE
The Roots Picnic was founded in 2007 at Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia by Hip-Hop band, The Roots and co-founder Shawn Gee. After two years as a virtual-only event due to COVID-19, it returned as a two-day event last year. For the 15th anniversary, it expands with a comedy concert with Dave Chappelle at Wells Fargo Center on June 2nd and the festival takes place at Mann at Fairmount Park on June 3rd-4th.
Check out some of the highlights below
Mary Mary, Coco Jones & Adam Blackstone Shut Down The Roots Picnic Stage was originally published on getuperica.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
How much does it cost to field a car in the Indy 500?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Talks Pregnancy ‘I Felt The Presence Of God This Time Around’
-
The Real Deal About Setbacks vs Comebacks | Dr. Willie Jolley