According to the Bellereport.com

Black Music Honors To Help Celebrate

Honorees Keri Hilson, Tevin Campbell

Mary Mary, Dru Hill, Karyn White, The Whispers and More

The 7th Annual Black Music Honors took place in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. The celebration of music included dynamic performances, surprise celebrity appearances and a program dedicated to honoring legends in the music industry. Two-time GRAMMY Winner LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis hosted the ceremony. National Broadcast Syndication will air June 4 – July 3 and on Bounce TV on June 25.

Performers that graced the stage included Kid N’ Play, Carl Thomas, Zonnique, Dondria Nicole, Dionne Ferris, Amber Riley, Eric Bellinger, Avery Wilson, PJ Morton, Jade Novah, Keedron Bryant, Ahjah and Rhea Walls from The Walls Group, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Crystal Aikin, Sheléa, Kevin Ross and Eric Roberson. Other celebrity appearances included Tammy Rivera, Angela Yee, Raz B, Tiny Harris, Pastor Mike Jr., Trina Braxton, Silk and more!