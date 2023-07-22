PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrating Excellence In Gospel Music: Winners of

The 38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Revealed,

With Pastor Mike, Jr. Sweeping The Ceremony With Eight Trophies

Other Multiple Winners Include DOE and Zacardi Cortez with Three Awards;

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin and Tye Tribbett with Two Trophies Each;

The Greatest Night in Gospel Music, 2023 Stellar Awards,

Set to Premiere on Stellar Network July 30, BET on August 6, and Bounce TV on September 3

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) JULY 18, 2023 — The highly anticipated 38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” culminated in a spectacular celebration of talent, faith, and inspiration. Hosted by Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, the 38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards captivated audiences with powerhouse performances and heartfelt moments that brought the power of Gospel music to life. During a star-studded ceremony held on Saturday at the Las Vegas Orleans Arena, the winners in nine categories were awarded statues, highlighting the remarkable achievements and contributions of Gospel music artists and industry professionals. Other categories were awarded in Pre-Show festivities.

The show opened with an electrifying performance of “Miracles” and “Impossible” by Kierra Sheard Kelly and Pastor Mike Jr., the night’s biggest winner. Pastor Mike, Jr. earned eight awards for his work on the album “Winning,” released under Blacksmoke Music Worldwide. The project was named Album of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year, while Pastor Mike, Jr. also took home the prestigious Song of the Year Presented by McDonald’s, Artist of the Year Presented by AT&T Dream In Black, Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year awards.

DOE, who entered the industry with her family as a member of the group Forever Jones, praised her way to solo success earning three trophies, including the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year Presented by Walmart, Contemporary Female Artist of the Year, and Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year for her album “Clarity,” released under Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration. Zacardi Cortez also brought home three statues, earning awards for Traditional Male Artist of the Year Presented by Bevel (a P&G Brand), Traditional Album of the Year, and Praise and Worship Song of the Year for his album “Imprint,” released under Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.

The collaborative effort of Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin resulted in their joint album “Kingdom Book One” winning in two categories, Duo/Chorus Group of the Year Presented by P&G and Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year. Tye Tribbett also brought home two awards, including Producer Of The Year Presented by Aflac and Recorded Music Packaging Of The Year for his project “All Things New,” released by Motown Gospel.

Lena Byrd Miles earned the New Artist of the Year award for her My Block Records project “Brand New;” Bishop T.D. Jakes won Special Event Album Of The Year for his project “T.D. Jakes Presents ‘Finally Loosed’ on Dexterity Sounds; co-host Tasha Cobbs Leonard won Praise And Worship Album Of The Year for her work on “Hymns,” released by TeeLee Records/Motown Gospel; Lecrae’s work on Church Clothes 4 with Reach Records earned him a trophy for Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album Of The Year; and Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson was honored posthumously with Quartet Of The Year for “Restructure, Renew Reunion” on Blacksmoke Music Worldwide, among other artists and Gospel radio professionals who received Stellar Award statues this year. A complete list of winners is available at http://www.stellarawards.com.