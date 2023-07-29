PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III Announced

By Rev. Jesse Jackson as the New President and

CEO of Rainbow Push Coalition

During Formal Service Featuring Vice President Kamala Harris

DALLAS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On Sunday, July 16, 2023, Rev. Jesse Jackson officially announced Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, as the new President and CEO of Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The transfer of leadership between Rev. Jackson and Dr. Haynes took place during Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s national convention at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn.

President Joe Biden issued a written statement praising and appreciating Rev. Jackson for his many decades of leadership as he passes the torch to the next generation of leadership. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke during the event and honored Rev. Jackson for his leadership. She also expressed her confidence in Dr. Haynes as the new leader of Rainbow PUSH Coalition. “It is my joy to congratulate Reverend Dr. Freddy Haynes. I have known him and worked with him for over 20 years, including when we worked together years and years ago in the early days of the criminal justice reform movement. And I am so confident in his leadership and his ability to carry on the greatest traditions of this organization and to meet the challenges of this moment. Congratulations, Reverend Haynes,” said Vice President Harris during her remarks.

In addition to this new role at the helm of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, is the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, a megachurch in Dallas, Texas, with more than 13,000 members. While Dr. Haynes recently announced Pastor David McGruder as the Executive Pastor of Friendship-West, Dr. Haynes will remain the senior pastor.

Dr. Haynes is already focused on making positive change in his new role, with a national agenda to address issues with courts, the end of affirmative action, economic justice, educational equity and justice, and the effects of climate change on communities of color.

Dr. Haynes is best known as a social justice pastor and advocate for marginalized communities. Known nationally as “the drum major for justice,” he has modeled his ministry like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., focused on the intersections of faith and justice. Dr. Haynes works diligently to stand up for justice and to create positive change nationally. From leading protests and demonstrations, to registering thousands of voters, to providing food and other needed resources, to decreasing crime, to serving as a voting super center, Dr. Haynes and Friendship-West Baptist Church have always been in the forefront of creating positive and lasting social change.

Dr. Haynes holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion and English, a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary as well as a Doctorate in Ministry from the Graduate Theological Foundation where he was afforded the opportunity to study at Christ Church, Oxford University in England. Currently, Dr. Haynes is a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) candidate at the Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Indiana where he is studying African American preaching and sacred rhetoric.