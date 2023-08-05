INDUCTEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE BLACK MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT WALK OF FAME NEW CLASS OF INDUCTEES SET TO INCLUDE QUEEN LATIFAH, LIL WAYNE, MAGIC JOHNSON, MARVIN SAPP, BUSTA RHYMES, QUEEN LATIFAH, JERMAINE DUPRI, DALLAS AUSTIN AND MAHALIA JACKSON

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

July 31, 2023 – ATLANTA, GA) – Today, the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), collaboratively announced plans for the Black Music Month Class of 2023 Induction. The Black Music Month Induction will recognize and honor trailblazing artists, iconic entertainers, and luminaries who have impacted both Black culture and the community at large. The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) Crown Jewel of Excellence Black Music Month Class of 2023 Induction will be held on October 26th, 2023. The BMEWOF extends special thanks to Charles Woodson’s INTERCEPT WINES for sponsoring their press conference and induction announcement June 12th at MODEx Studios.

BMEWOF Founders Catherine Brewton (GEC), Demmette Guidry (BAMAssoc), Erica Thomas (GEC), and Michael T Mauldin (BAMAssoc) are proud to unveil the names and categories of this year’s Black Music Month Class of Inductees, which includes Mahalia Jackson, Queen Latifah, Lil Wayne, Magic Johnson, Marvin Sapp, Busta Rhymes, Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin. The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems for the inductees of the BMEWOF are permanently installed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in front of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“This year’s inductees embody black excellence who individually have bodies of work that will remain impactful for generations to come,” shares BMEWOF co-founder, Catherine Brewton.”

Inductees previously installed include: James Brown, Otis Redding, Quincy D. Jones, Stevie Wonder, Berry Gordy, Cicely Tyson, Ray Charles, and Smokey Robinson (Foundational Inductees), Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie (Legacy), Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige (Mainstream), Usher Raymond IV (Mainstream), New Edition (Mainstream Group), Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams (Gospel), Kirk Franklin and Donald Lawrence (Gospel), BeBe and CeCe Winans (Gospel Group), Missy Elliott and Ms. Lauryn Hill (Hip Hop), Outkast and Snoop (Hip Hop), Sean Love Combs and Tyler Perry (Mogul), and Fela Kuti (International), Cathy Hughes (Foundational), Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington (Foundational), Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff(Foundational), Robert Smith (Foundational), RUN DMC (Foundational), T.D. Jakes (Foundational), Charlie Wilson(Mainstream), Donnie McClurkin (Gospel), Tamela Mann (Gospel), The Clark Sisters (Gospel Group), NAS (Hip Hop), Angela Bassett (Actress), Steve Harvey (Mogul), Bob Marley (International), Patti LaBelle (Legacy), and Prince (Legacy). The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems for June 2023 – and for every class of inductees moving forward – will continue to be added at the BMEWOF’s location in historic downtown Atlanta, preserved for all the world to see, and for generations to come.

With a national and international appeal, the BMEWOF will acknowledge, preserve, respect, and inspire the Black creative community for generations to come. Atlanta has long been the mecca of Black music and entertainment and the BMEWOF has already become a key addition, showcasing the industry’s greatest contributors. For information and updates on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame head to: http://www.theblackwalkoffame.com/.