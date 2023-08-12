PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Gospel Music Association Announces Nominees

For 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards

The Gospel Music Association is pleased to announce nominees for the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top male nominees include Brandon Lake with eleven (11) nominations, songwriter Jeff Pardo with eight (8) nominations, and Jason Ingram and Kirk Franklin receiving six (6) nominations each. Top female nominees include Katy Nichole, who picked up four (4) nominations with Lauren Daigle, Naomi Raine, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard each receiving three (3) nominations. Country stars Dylan Scott, Tyler Childers and Walker Hayes each earned a first-time nomination. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,046 submitted entries. The GMA Dove Awards Nashville event will be held October 17th, 2023, and will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, Friday, October 20th, 2023 8:00p.m. ET and 10:00p.m. ET.

Nominees were announced in an artist-hosted livestream event featuring Jason Crabb, Jordan Feliz, Danny Gokey, Natalie Grant and JJ Hairston. The announcement premiered live on the GMA Dove Awards YouTube.

Final round voting will run August 17th through August 24th. The GMA Dove Awards are happening live and in person in Nashville, TN, October 17th, 2023. A limited number of tickets are still available. Music City Fan Experience tickets are also available – an unforgettable, multi-day Nashville get-a-way that includes tickets to the Dove Awards.

Below is the list of nominations announced during today’s livestream. For the complete list of nominees, visit doveawards.com.

Song of the Year

“Build A Boat” (Writers) Colton Dixon, Seth Mosley, Johan Lindbrandt, Sandro Cavazza, Mikey Gormley

“Fear Is Not My Future” (Writers) Kirk Franklin, Brandon Lake, Jonathan Jay, Hannah Shackleford, Nicole Hannel

“God Really Loves Us” (Writers) David Crowder, Ben Glover, Jeff Sojka, Dante Bowe

“Goodness Of God” (Writers) Ben Fielding, Ed Cash, Jason Ingram, Jenn Johnson, Brian Johnson

“Gratitude” (Writers) Brandon Lake, Ben Hastings, Dante Bowe

“In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)” (Writers) Ethan Hulse, Katy Nichole, David Andrew Spencer, Jeff Pardo

“Love Me Like I Am” (Writers) Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Michael Pollack, Josh Kerr

“Perfectly Loved” (Writers) Rachael Lampa, Andrew Ripp, Ethan Hulse

“Same God” (Writers) Brandon Lake, Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Pat Barrett

“Then Christ Came” (Writers) Bart Millard, Phil Wickham, Jason Ingram, David Leonard

Artist of the Year

Brandon Lake

CeCe Winans

for KING + COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

New Artist of the Year

Ben Fuller

Hulvey

Jon Reddick

Katy Nichole

Naomi Raine

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“Brighter Days” – Blessing Offor

“I’m So Blessed (Best Day Remix)” – CAIN

“Love Me Like I Am” – for KING + COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks

“God Is In This Story” – Katy Nichole ft. Big Daddy Weave

“Thank God I Do” – Lauren Daigle

Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“Gratitude (Radio Version)” – Brandon Lake

“Honey In The Rock” – Brooke Ligertwood, Brandon Lake

“Holy Forever” – Chris Tomlin

“Fear Is Not My Future (Radio Version)” – Maverick CIty Music ft. Brandon Lake, Chandler Moore

“This Is Our God” – Phil Wickham

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

“Jordan” – Darin & Brooke Aldridge, ft. Ricky Skaggs, Mo Pitney, Mark Fain

“Good Morning Mercy” – Jason Crabb, Dylan Scott

“Matchless” – Tiffany Coburn, ft. Point of Grace

“Way of the Triune God (Hallelujah Version)” – Tyler Childers

“Jesus’ Fault” – Zach Williams, ft. Walker Hayes

Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year

“Guarda Tu Corazón” – Alex Zurdo

“So Good (Cuán Bueno)” – DOE, ft. Lilly Goodman

“Nubes” – Indiomar, ft. Blanca

“Coritos (En Vivo)” – Miel San Marcos, Daniel Calveti, Marcos Witt, Ingrid Rosario

“Suelto” – Sarai Rivera