The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Biggest Gospel Concert All Star Weekend ‘The Legends of Gospel’

The Biggest Gospel Concert All Star Weekend ‘The Legends of Gospel’

The biggest Gospel concert All Star Weekend is coming to Indy! February 15th at Clowes Hall. Come experience the power of praise. Featuring some of gospels greats Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp, Hezekiah Walker, Fred Hammond, & Anthony Brown. Don’t miss this explosive and anointed night of high praise. Tickets are selling fast. Visit praiseindy.com to get yours today!

For the Love of Art at the Neidhammer Art Showcase & Day Party

Indy art enthusiasts are in for a treat on February 12th as the Neidhammer hosts “For the Love of Art,” an exciting art showcase and day party. From 11 am to 4 pm, attendees can immerse themselves in a celebration of creativity, music, and fun.

This event promises to be a feast for the senses, featuring a diverse range of artwork from talented local artists. From stunning paintings to captivating sculptures, attendees will have the opportunity to appreciate and support the thriving art scene in Indy.

But it doesn’t stop there. “For the Love of Art” will also offer a lively atmosphere with music that sets the perfect backdrop for the event. Whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or simply looking for a unique way to spend your day, this showcase and day party is sure to provide an unforgettable experience.

Mark your calendars for February 12th and join us at the Neidhammer 2104 E. Washington Street for “For the Love of Art.” Let’s come together to celebrate the power of art and create lasting memories in the heart of Indy.

Indy’s Black Owned Restaurant Hub Amp at 16 Tech

Exciting news for food lovers in the vicinity! The Amp at 16 Tech has officially opened its doors, offering a diverse range of culinary delights to satisfy every craving. Located at 1220 Waterway Blvd, this vibrant hub brings together a collection of black-owned restaurants, serving up a variety of mouthwatering dishes.

Whether you’re in the mood for a juicy burger, a soulful and healthy dining experience, or a refreshing boba drink, The Amp has got you covered. With a wide selection of food options, this culinary destination caters to all tastes and preferences.

Not only does The Amp provide a convenient one-stop location for food enthusiasts, but it also supports and promotes black-owned businesses, fostering a sense of community and empowerment. By patronizing these establishments, visitors can contribute to the growth and success of these talented entrepreneurs.

So, if you’re looking for a gastronomic adventure, head over to The Amp at 16 Tech and indulge in the flavors of these exceptional black-owned restaurants. Your taste buds will thank you!

