What a Google Data Center in Fort Wayne Means for Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Google has announced that it has purchased land in Fort Wayne for the development of a data center.

The site sits on close to 900 acres in the area of East Tillman Road and Adams Center Road, which is southeast of downtown Fort Wayne. It is the size of about 765 football fields.

The Fort Wayne City Government in December approved a 10-year abatement for half of the developer’s property taxes. Those documents estimated the investments would total anywhere from $3 billion to $4 billion.

“If you think about how connected we are now with everything. From our mobile devices to our coffee pots to our ring doorbells, everything is data driven. That is driving this growth in data centers,” said Gerry Dick, president of Inside Indiana Business, in a Monday morning interview with 93 WIBC’s Tony Katz and the Morning News.

Dick says his sources told him that Google’s investment is one that’s “worth it” to the state’s leaders.

“They’ll likely support jobs and support companies that come along with it. I mean this is basically a campus that’s going into Fort Wayne,” said Dick.

Google also released a statement that said the sale of the land will allow for community-wide initiatives. Construction on the new data center is still roughly several months away.

If you think the central part of Indiana is carrying the state in terms of economic investment, Dick says that’s not the case.

“For years you heard economists say Indianapolis and central Indiana can’t continue to carry the whole load for the state from an economic standpoint. You’re beginning to see investment in other parts of the state,” said Dick.

Dick says the population is growing in northwest Indiana, especially Gary, because people are seeing more opportunities for jobs.

