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IMPD Detective Arrested for Driving Drunk

IMPD Detective Arrested for Drunk Driving

An on-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective was arrested.

Published on March 24, 2026

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Caitlin Harris
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — An on-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective was arrested.

IMPD says Sunday evening, Detective Caitlin Harris was investigating an incident she was called to. As she was wrapping up looking into it, officers suspected the odor of alcohol on Harris. A sergeant responded to this immediately, but Harris drove off.

The sergeant called Harris and told her to pull over so they could meet. She refused to stop and kept going. When Harris got to her home, an IMPD Lieutenant met up with her. The Lieutenant believed she had alcohol on her, so she was taken to a hospital for blood draw.

Investigators say Harris did in fact have alcohol on her. She was arrested and preliminarily charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and OVWI endangering a person.

IMPD Chief Tanya Terry also placed Harris on administrative leave with no police power.

Harris was with IMPD for eight years.

IMPD Detective Arrested for Drunk Driving was originally published on wibc.com

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