Community Connection Monday January 22nd, 2024

Starting the week off with a bang! Take a listen as Tina invites Rev. Dr. Therron Williams on the show to dissect his new Black History Month initiative, “Black History: From “K” to “Gray”. Then, we are joined by the newly elected mayor of Lawrence, Mayor Deb Whitfield as she lays out her plan for the community!