Community Connection Monday January 22nd, 2024
Starting the week off with a bang! Take a listen as Tina invites Rev. Dr. Therron Williams on the show to dissect his new Black History Month initiative, “Black History: From “K” to “Gray”. Then, we are joined by the newly elected mayor of Lawrence, Mayor Deb Whitfield as she lays out her plan for the community!
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Sixth Day Of Kwanzaa "Kuumba"
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade – The Ultimate Loverman
-
15 Black Leads Snubbed By The 2024 Primetime Emmys Who Should Be Nominated (And Even Win!)