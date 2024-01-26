Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Friday January 26th, 2024

Published on January 26, 2024

Community Connection Friday January 26th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, our series with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus as we are joined by State Representative John Bartlett & he answers questions from our very concerned listeners!

