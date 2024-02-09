Listen Live
Father Arrested for Drunk Driving After Picking Up Children

Police say Leffert declined to undergo field sobriety tests and chemical testing at the scene.

Published on February 9, 2024

DAYTON, IND — Dayton Police arrested a man after concerns arose about his erratic driving behavior. Cops say Drew Leffert had just picked up his children from an elementary school.

Police spotted Leffert driving a silver Kia Sorento SUV and observed him crossing the centerline and veering outside the designated travel lane.

Police stopped the SUV in the 6800 block of State Road 38, near the school and the Subaru of Indiana Automotive plant.

Police say Leffert declined to undergo field sobriety tests and chemical testing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for a blood-alcohol test under a search warrant.

The test revealed that he was four times over the legal limit.

Preliminary charges against him include neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher, driving while intoxicated (OWI), endangering a person, and OWI with a prior offense.

