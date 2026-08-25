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2 Semis, 2 School Buses Crash on I-70 in Wayne County

Two semis and two school buses crashed Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Wayne County, according to ISP.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Police Lights: Crash
Source: FOX 59

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Two semis and two school buses crashed Monday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Wayne County.

Indiana State Police say a semi rear-ended another semi, pushing it into two school buses. No students were on board either bus, and troopers noted neither bus is affiliated with a school district.

One semi driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, while one of the bus drivers sustained a leg injury.

2 Semis, 2 School Buses Crash on I-70 in Wayne County was originally published on wibc.com

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