Community Connection Tuesday, February 13th, 2024

On today’s edition of Community Connection, we continue to highlight Black History Month and pose the question, what mistakes did we make in teaching Black History? We open the lines to our listeners for their take on the query. We then kick off our second hour with an update from IMPD Public Relations Officer William Young on the newly appointed Chief, IMPD’s plan for All-Star Weekend, as well as recruitment efforts. Finally, we wrap up the show with Radio One’s own David Gray, Deon Levingston, & community activist Amp Harris talking all things All-Star Weekend!