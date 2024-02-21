Cece Winans Introduces New Single ‘That’s My King’ [LISTEN]

One of the most respected and loved women in entertainment—sister and friend of the show—stops by to introduce brand new music! CeCe Winans shares her song ‘That’s My King’!

‘That’s My King’ is the first single from CeCe’s upcoming live record, More Than This (set to release this April). The fun and lively essence of the song aims to serve as a reminder and inspiration to believers everywhere.

“I think we forget as believers who we serve and who we are. We’re [the] King’s kids…If God is for us, who can be against us? I’m just so glad that God is mine, and that is what this song celebrates,” she explains.

The 15 time Grammy-winning, 17 million album selling, Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee gives insight on navigating through the industry, hopes for the future, and shares a future laughs about “line checks” and more!

Grab your tickets to see CeCe Winans live in concert on The Goodness Tour ,or catch her at the annual Generations Live! Women’s Conference—both taking place Spring 2024.

