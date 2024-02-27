The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: John Boner Center helps families pay their energy bills

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

John Boner Center helps families pay their energy bills

The John Bonner Neighborhood Center offers vital energy assistance programs tailored to support low-income families facing challenges with their energy bills, including those at risk of disconnection. These programs serve as a lifeline for individuals and households grappling with financial hardships, ensuring access to essential energy services during times of need.

Designed to alleviate the burden of high utility costs and prevent the disruption of essential services, these assistance initiatives provide tangible support to vulnerable communities. By addressing the immediate needs of individuals facing energy insecurity, the John Bonner Center plays a crucial role in promoting stability and well-being within the community.

Through collaboration with local stakeholders and community partners, these programs strive to create a more equitable and resilient society where all individuals have access to the resources necessary for a dignified quality of life.

Click Here To Apply