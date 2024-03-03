MARTINSVILLE — According to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, two people are dead following an overnight fire in Martinsville.
The Martinsville Fire Department responded to South Outer Dr. near I-69. just before 5:45 a.m. The fire was inside of a mobile home.
MFD initial search of the scene found that multiple pets had died as well.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
The post Overnight Fire in Martinsville Kills Two appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Overnight Fire in Martinsville Kills Two was originally published on wibc.com
