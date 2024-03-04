Man Shot And Killed Outside East Side Liquor Store

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed outside a liquor store on the east side overnight.

IMPD says they were called to Victory Liquors off of 21st Street between Emerson and Ritter Avenues. That was after one officer was flagged down by someone near the liquor store.

The officer found a man in a truck with a gunshot wound. The officer the injured man first aid until other officers arrived.

At 8:15 p.m. Sunday, IMPD investigators said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity and information on the shooting were not immediately made available, but investigators said a person of interest is in custody.

It’s also not clear if the shooting might be related to another shooting that happened nearby earlier that afternoon. A man was found shot outside a Texas Roadhouse along Shadeland Avenue a couple hours prior.

