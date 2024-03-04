LIFTING THE VEIL
Even when we accept Christ as our Savior, there is often a wall that we put up in our hearts. We strive to love him with every fiber of our being, but there can be failure to give him all of us. It’s as if the most human part of us feels that by maintaining that last bit of space, we protect ourselves and are free to be who we’d rather be.
True freedom is experienced when we give up, give in, and give ourselves over completely. He wants to take away that veil that prevents us from fully seeing all the beauty that he has in store for us.
Scripture:
2 Corinthians 3:16 NIV Whenever anyone turns to the Lord, the veil is taken away.
Prayer:
God, lift my veil. take the very last piece of me that has been resisting you. I want to experience the full freedom that you have so gloriously given.
Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and know – Lifting the Veil (March 4th) was originally published on praisedc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Biggest Gospel Concert of All Star Weekend The Legends of Gospel
-
Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage
-
“Homemade Grenade’ Found In Truck Of Evansville Man