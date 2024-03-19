The Gospel Industry Mourns The Passing of The Legendary Pastor Sandra Crouch

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Twin of Andrae Crouch, Sandra won a Grammy Award in 1984 for “Best Soul Gospel Performance, Female” for the 1983 album, “We Sing Praises,” and was nominated for a Grammy in 1986 for the song, Completely Yes from the 1985 album, “We’re Waiting.” During the late 1960s through the early 1970s, she played the tambourine on a number of Motown recording sessions in Los Angeles, including the Jackson 5 hits “I Want You Back” and “ABC.”

Sandra Crouch was born on July 1, 1942, in Los Angeles, California along with her twin brother Andraé. Until his death in January 2015, she and her brother co-pastored Christ Memorial Church of God in Christ in Pacoima, California.

Rich musical history. RIP Pastor Sandra Crouch.

