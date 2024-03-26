Listen Live
Gov. Wes Moore Says Preliminary Investigation Suggests Key Bridge Collapse Was An Accident

Published on March 26, 2024

Despite many people questioning if the Key Bridge collapse could be connected to terrorism, after a preliminary investigation Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said it “points to an accident.”

At a press conference Tuesday he said,

“The preliminary investigation points to an accident. We haven’t seen any credible evidence of a terrorist attack.”

In a statement Tuesday, the FBI’s Baltimore field office also said there was “no specific and credible information to suggest any ties to terrorism at this time” regarding the bridge collapse.

