Ramadan 2024 is closing out and I cannot be more thankful. Not for my eating schedule to go back to normal or even my sleep routine, but for the clarity Ramadan brings most Muslims during the holy month; it feels like a gift from God every year.
What is Ramadan?
Ramadan serves as a period of fasting from dawn until sunset, from not only food and drink but also from negative thoughts, actions, and behaviors. This practice creates discipline, self-control, and empathy, a deeper connection with your faith as well as awareness of the less fortunate. Through the physical act of fasting, you are reminded of the spiritual essence and the importance of gratitude, humility, and compassion.
Gratitude >< Ramadan
Sometimes we go through our daily lives not realizing how blessed we are. No matter what your current circumstances are, you’re blessed. My cousin always tells me, “As you go, it goes.” When you are happy and filled with gratitude, your days are golden. Once you let negative thoughts creep in, you go with them. What does this have to do with Ramadan? During this month we gather with loved ones, pray, laugh, and talk about what we are grateful for, and you can just feel the positivity once you enter the room. I’ve been also very fortunate to have non-Muslim friends, co-workers, and mentors participate in fasting. The amount of peace they feel during this time is unmatched.
SEE ALSO: How Gratitude Can Optimize Your Well-Being—And 4 Simple Ways to Practice It
I’d like to leave you with some reminders of what you should be thankful for during Ramadan and beyond!
- The Opportunity for Spiritual Renewal
- Community and Fellowship
- Acts of Charity and Generosity
- Health and Well-being
- Culture and Traditions
Eid Mubarak! What to Be Thankful For During The Holy Month of Ramadan was originally published on elev8.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024