Listen Live
Wellness

Eid Mubarak! What to Be Thankful For During The Holy Month of Ramadan

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
TOPSHOT-MALDIVES-RELIGION-ISLAM-RAMADAN

Source: MOHAMED AFRAH / Getty

Ramadan 2024 is closing out and I cannot be more thankful. Not for my eating schedule to go back to normal or even my sleep routine, but for the clarity Ramadan brings most Muslims during the holy month; it feels like a gift from God every year.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan serves as a period of fasting from dawn until sunset, from not only food and drink but also from negative thoughts, actions, and behaviors. This practice creates discipline, self-control, and empathy, a deeper connection with your faith as well as awareness of the less fortunate. Through the physical act of fasting, you are reminded of the spiritual essence and the importance of gratitude, humility, and compassion.

Gratitude >< Ramadan

Sometimes we go through our daily lives not realizing how blessed we are. No matter what your current circumstances are, you’re blessed. My cousin always tells me, “As you go, it goes.” When you are happy and filled with gratitude, your days are golden. Once you let negative thoughts creep in, you go with them. What does this have to do with Ramadan? During this month we gather with loved ones, pray, laugh, and talk about what we are grateful for, and you can just feel the positivity once you enter the room. I’ve been also very fortunate to have non-Muslim friends, co-workers, and mentors participate in fasting. The amount of peace they feel during this time is unmatched.

SEE ALSO: How Gratitude Can Optimize Your Well-Being—And 4 Simple Ways to Practice It

I’d like to leave you with some reminders of what you should be thankful for during Ramadan and beyond!

  • The Opportunity for Spiritual Renewal
  • Community and Fellowship
  • Acts of Charity and Generosity
  • Health and Well-being
  • Culture and Traditions

Eid Mubarak! What to Be Thankful For During The Holy Month of Ramadan  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Wellness

Eid Mubarak! What to Be Thankful For During The Holy Month of Ramadan

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close