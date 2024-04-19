Listen Live
Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump NYC Trial

Published on April 19, 2024

NEW YORK — A man has set himself on fire outside the hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump. Police rushed to the scene with blankets and fire extinguishers. It’s unclear if the person survived.

It happened in the designated “protest area” and the person remains motionless.

New York police say he is in critical condition. They believe the man drove from Florida to New York city earlier in the week. He poured some sort of accelerant over his body and lit himself on fire. The man had some papers with him that detailed conspiracy theories involving local politics.

Watch it all unfold in the video below:

Opening statements in former President Trump’s “hush-money” trial are expected for Monday. That’s according to the judge. The six alternate jurors have been seated and the 12 jurors are already in place.

The former President is accused of falsifying business records in order to cover up payments he’s accused of making to an adult film star just prior to the 2016 election.

