Listen Live
Entertainment

New Inspirational Music: Koryn Hawthorne, Pastor Mike Jr. & More

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 28, 2024

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Another week, another round of new inspirational music. From Koryn Hawthorne to Maverick City Music, check out this week’s top new releases below!

Koryn Hawthorne teamed up with Tamela Mann for a new song called “Relationship.” The song comes from Koryn’s deluxe album, On God, also released today with five additional songs including this release with Tamela along with “In The Morning,” “Be With You,” “Chosen,” and “Family Meeting.” It’s a big season for Hawthorne who is also gearing up to go on the Girls Night Out Tour also featuring Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine and Wande.

 

Maverick City Music and JWLKRS Worship co-released a new song called “In The Name of Jesus” featuring Chandler Moore.

 

Pastor Mike Jr.‘s dropped a 6-song EP today that features a “trap praise break” titled “He Came Through.”

 

Randy Weston and Judah Band‘s Testimony Service (Live) album made its debut today. Here’s one of its feature tracks, “Hosanna (Blessed Be The Rock).”

Want to hear more new inspirational music? Follow our Spotify playlist!

New Inspirational Music: Koryn Hawthorne, Pastor Mike Jr. & More  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Entertainment

New Inspirational Music: Koryn Hawthorne, Pastor Mike Jr. & More

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close