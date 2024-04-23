Bartholomew County Man Arrested on Charges of Child Molestation

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police announced Tuesday the arrest of a man from Bartholomew County on felony charges after an eight-month investigation into allegations of child molesting.

The investigation started in August 2023, when the allegations were first reported to Indiana State Police.

During the investigation, detectives say that before August of last year, Jayden Hardwick, 20, had improper contact with two juveniles in Bartholomew County.

After the case was presented to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office, a warrant was issued for Hardwick on charges of child molesting and sexual misconduct.

Hardwick was arrested Friday and sent to the Bartholomew County Jail.

