Listen Live
Local

Bartholomew County Man Arrested on Charges of Child Molestation

Published on April 23, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police announced Tuesday the arrest of a man from Bartholomew County on felony charges after an eight-month investigation into allegations of child molesting.

The investigation started in August 2023, when the allegations were first reported to Indiana State Police.

During the investigation, detectives say that before August of last year, Jayden Hardwick, 20, had improper contact with two juveniles in Bartholomew County.

After the case was presented to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office, a warrant was issued for Hardwick on charges of child molesting and sexual misconduct.

Hardwick was arrested Friday and sent to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The post Bartholomew County Man Arrested on Charges of Child Molestation appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Bartholomew County Man Arrested on Charges of Child Molestation  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Bartholomew County Man Arrested on Charges of Child Molestation

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close