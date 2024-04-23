Two Shows Announced for Ruoff in September: Pitbull and Megadeth

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

NOBLESVILLE — Mr. Worldwide, Pitbull will be bringing his “Party After Dark Tour” to Noblesville this year. The GRAMMY Award winner will be at the Ruoff Music Center on September 1st.

Pitbull’s “Party After Dark Tour” will span 25 cities between August and October. He will be joined by special guest T-Pain with Globalization DJs and DJ Laz as opening acts.

Race fans may be interested in his most recent release “Trackhouse” an album that is named and inspired by the NASCAR race team Pitbull has co-owned since 2021. The album features special guests in Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Nile Rodgers, Omar Courtz, and his tour-mate in T-Pain.

The tour will have several VIP options including a backstage tour, on-stage photo-op, access to a VIP lounge, and a designed VIP gift item. Package rates vary, find out more at vipnation.com.

Later than same month, Megadeth will be coming to Ruoff Music Center on September 20th as a part of their “Destroy All Enemies” tour.

They will be joined by Mudvayne and All That Remains as their opening support.

This 33-city North American tour will feature performances off their latest studio release “The Sick, the Dying, and the Dead!” in addition to hits from the last 40 years of Megadeth.

General tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

