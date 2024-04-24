Get Rid of Old Meds at “Drug Take Back” Events This Weekend

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — Do you have any bottles of ibuprofen sitting in your cabinet that you haven’t touched in a decade? If so, you can get rid of them for free this weekend.

Indiana State Police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration will be hosting a “Prescription Drug Take Back” event. Almost all State Police posts – other than the Toll Road Post – will be taking donations.

Here, you can safely dispose of medications, including unused pills and liquids, as well as old vape pens that have had their batteries removed. That being said, new and used syringes will NOT be accepted.

If you are wondering why you would take these to a police post instead of simply flushing them down the toilet, you can learn more here.

And, if you are concerned about handing items over to officers, you do not need to worry. State Police say the program is “free and anonymous with no questions asked.”

Most participating posts will be collecting Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Putnamville post will collect Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See locations here.

Can’t make it to a police post this weekend?

Many major pharmacies like CVS and Walgreen’s will also take your old meds during their normal business hours.

There will be a separate “Drug Take Back Event” Saturday in Noblesville. You can bring your prescriptions to the far east parking lot of Riverview Health on Westfield Road between 9 a.m. and noon.

Also, the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indy Metro Police will be working together to collect meds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at IFD Stations #1, #2, #4, #23, and #27.

