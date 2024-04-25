Amazon Pumping $11 Billion Into New Data Center In New Carlisle

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — It’s the largest capital investment by a company in the state of Indiana ever.

Amazon Web Services has announced it will invest $11 billion into building a new hub and data center campus in New Carlisle, with plans to bring in 1,000 new jobs.

AWS is a cloud-based platform that works within several industries providing them with servers for the online presence. The company says it allows businesses to operate in the cloud and to innovate at lower costs.

“Indiana’s long-term economic strategy is paying dividends for Hoosiers as we cultivate the growth of critical sectors like technology infrastructure,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Amazon has long been an important economic partner in Indiana, and we are excited to welcome AWS.”

The new data center in New Carlisle, which is just outside South Bend, will include many features like data storage, computer servers, and other cloud-based computing capabilities, including generative artificial intelligence (AI).

“Building upon this, we are thrilled to be expanding our operations in Indiana through this planned $11 billion investment, which will create numerous well-paying job opportunities and tap into the state’s burgeoning tech sector, while contributing significantly to the state’s growing economy,” said Roger Wehner, AWS director of economic development. “This investment will include our continuing commitment to fostering workforce development and educational initiatives in areas where we operate, and we look forward to helping nurture the next generation of talent in the Hoosier State.”

The state is committing to a 50-year term of tax exemptions for AWS. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation said it also includes an investment of $18.3 million in the form of “headcount-based” tax credits. There are also millions more in training grants and redevelopment tax credits.

AWS is also planning to cover around $7 million worth of road and infrastructure improvements around where the campus will be built.

