Why the Indy Fraternal Order of Police is Upset with Indianapolis Bar Association

INDIANAPOLIS--A recent judgement in the shooting death of an Indianapolis officer has the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President concerned not only about the judicial system, but about the futures of police in the capital city.

What started as a death penalty case ended with a sentence of time served for Elliahs Dorsey, which was a little less than four years for the reckless homicide of a police officer. Dorsey is accused of shooting and killing officer Breann Leath in 2020.

Dorsey was found guilty but mentally ill on six charges.

“Court will sentence the defendant to a total sentence of 40 years on count two. The court will suspend 15 of those years for 25 years executed,” said Marion County Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner during the end of Dorsey’s sentencing hearing.

Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder demanded that Stoner step down from the bench after the ruling. The Indianapolis Bar Association said Snyder’s response was an overreaction.

“Some made remarks in the local media that dangerous offenders can shoot anyone and simply say they have a mental health problem, and they will receive a “sweetheart” sentence. This rhetoric is dangerous, and it is false. All six of the doctors serving as expert witnesses in this case agreed that Dorsey was experiencing an episode of psychosis when he fired shots in April 2020. The disagreement among the expert witness doctors was only as to what caused the episode. When Judge Stoner sentenced Dorsey specifically for the killing of Officer Leath, he was confined to the sentencing parameters of a Level 5 felony, namely: one to six years. Judge Stoner sentenced Dorsey to five and one-third years, nine months shy of the maximum sentence. Dorsey’s total sentence for the crimes he committed in April 2020 was 45 years and 118 days, 30 years of which is to be executed in prison followed by 15 years of probation where the Court will monitor Dorsey’s behavior and mental health condition. Should Dorsey not abide by the conditions of his mental health probation, he could be sent back to prison to serve the remainder of his 15-year term of probation,” said the Indianapolis Bar Association earlier this month.

On Thursday, Snyder said he’s doubling down on his criticism.

“Shame on you Indianapolis Bar Association. You have emboldened this kind of crap. This is why officers in the City of Indianapolis are fleeing this community,” said Snyder.

Snyder says Indianapolis is being torn apart by the very criminal justice system that is supposed to be protecting it.

“They are choosing to go to other communities to be able to do that because there’s no hope here,” said Snyder.

Snyder claims the sentencing sent a message that if you kill a cop, you can blame it on mental health for a lesser sentence. The FOP has put a billboard out in Indianapolis that says the city is down about 350 cops.

