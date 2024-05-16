Listen Live
The Willie Moore Jr. Show Is Headed to the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Published on May 16, 2024

PraiseIndy Featured Video
2023 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Thanks to all of you, The Willie Moore Jr. Show is officially headed to The Stellar Awards (2024)!

After two rounds of public voting, the show has made it to the third round as an official nominee for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year! The fate of the award is now in the hands of The Stellar Awards (SAGMA) and its academy.

See: Stellar Awards 2024: Here Are The Nominees

The 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, known as the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” invites viewers across the country to experience the power of faith and inspiration through extraordinary performances and well-deserved accolades (TheStellarAwards.com)

The show will take place July 20th in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena! Get your tickets today!

The post The Willie Moore Jr. Show Is Headed to the 2024 Stellar Awards! appeared first on Black America Web.

