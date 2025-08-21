Listen Live
Local

Hoosier Heroes Return

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana National Guard
Source: Indiana National Guard / Indiana National Guard

INDIANAPOLIS — After a year of service in the Middle East, the sounds of celebration echoed through the Indianapolis International Airport today as more than 400 soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division returned home.

The emotional homecoming marks the end of a successful deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Families and friends, holding signs and shedding tears of joy, waited patiently for their loved ones to step off the plane.

The reunion was a powerful moment, a culmination of months of anticipation and sacrifice.

Related Stories

Throughout their deployment, these Hoosier Guardsmen played a critical role in strengthening U.S. defense partnerships. Led by Major General Dan Degelow, the 38th ID conducted 15 exercises, including command post exercises and combined arms live fires, to enhance warfighting readiness alongside allied forces.

“You are an all-volunteer force of warriors,” Major General Degelow said in a ceremony overseas in July. “At every critical moment you delivered a superb performance.”

He praised the soldiers for their hard work and professionalism, noting that many were placed in challenging assignments that helped them grow as soldiers.

Now, as they transition back to civilian life, these troops can finally turn the page and be with their families and loved ones.

Hoosier Heroes Return  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close