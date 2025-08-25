Listen Live
What Indiana Lawmakers are Doing About Cancer Research

What Indiana Lawmakers Say They’re Doing to Encourage Cancer Research

Published on August 25, 2025

Indiana Statehouse
PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

STATEWIDE–Indiana lawmakers say they’ve made progress in encouraging innovative research into pediatric and breast cancer.

State Representative Tim O’Brien of Evansville wrote House Enrolled Act 1453, which was signed into law July 1. It creates the Pediatric Cancer Research and Treatment Grant Program and the Breast Cancer Research Fund.

“My hope is that these grant programs give researchers the tools they need to develop innovative forms of cancer treatment. This new law ensures that we remain focused on improving health outcomes for cancer patients in our communities throughout our state. I am grateful for the strong bipartisan support and am thrilled to have led this effort,” said O’Brien.

State Representative Julie Olthoff of Crown Point says encouraging research could have impacts not only in Indiana, but also lead to treatments throughout the U.S.

“In the past few years, we have been working to improve screening methods and documentation for breast cancer patients. Now we are taking it a step further by encouraging continued to research to promote innovative treatment options aimed at helping Hoosiers,” said Olthoff.

The American Cancer Society says more than 9,000 children in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer and, excluding skin cancers, is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in the United States and Indiana.

