Listen Live
Close
Local

No Legends Day Concert at IMS for 2026

Indy 500 officials confirmed that there will not be a concert on Legends Day this year, with no specific reason given.

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Current image: legends day

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy 500 officials have announced that there will not be a concert on Legends Day this year.

No specific reasons were provided for the cancellation, but there are plans for a potential return in 2027.

The Miller Lite Carb Day concert is still being held on Friday, May 22, featuring Counting Crows and Switchfoot. This year’s Coors Light Snake Pit concert lineup has Zedd, Crankdat, Wooli, it’s murph and Wax Motif performing on race day, Sunday, May 24.

The Legends Day concert has been part of the Indy 500 festivities since its debut in 2014.

No Legends Day Concert at IMS for 2026 was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
20 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

B-Side Bangers: Usher

15 Items
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Racing Facts That Will Surprise You If You Are New to Motorsports

Local  |  Staff

No Legends Day Concert at IMS for 2026

Politics  |  Zack Linly

House Speaker Mike Johnson Is Having A Rough Go Of It Amid GOP Collapse

Local  |  Staff

IU Football Team Will Go to White House in May to Celebrate National Title

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Google to Work with Fort Wayne on Water Saving Project

News  |  Zack Linly

Spirit Airlines Has Shut Down. Where Y’all Gonna Fight Now?

9 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Spirit Airlines Officially Shuts Down After Trump White House Fails To Secure A Rescue Deal

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Multiple Fatal Shootings Rock Indianapolis in Overnight Violence

Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Close Out Preseason with 105-57 Win Over Nigeria

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close