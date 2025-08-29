Listen Live
Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

The first attack happened the morning of August 8, leaving a woman injured.

Published on August 29, 2025

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women were attacked on the Monon Trail earlier this month, and the person police say is responsible has been arrested.

The first attack happened the morning of August 8, leaving a woman injured. People who witnessed the incident stepped in to help. A second, similar attack followed on August 14, and police later connected the two.

Police say they used witness accounts, forensic evidence, and other investigative work to identify 27-year-old Larry Duerson as the suspect. On Thursday, he was taken into custody near North Keystone Avenue without incident.

Duerson now faces preliminary felony charges including kidnapping, attempted rape, and strangulation. Police are still reviewing the case, and additional charges may be possible. Court records show Duerson has a lengthy criminal history.

“These were violent and senseless attacks on community members who were simply enjoying the Monon Trail,” said Chief Chris Bailey. “I am especially grateful for the courage of the victims and the Good Samaritans who came forward.”

Duerson is considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

