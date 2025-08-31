Hoosiers Start Season with 27-14 Win Over Old Dominion

Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 20th ranked Indiana Hoosier football team started off their season with a 27-14 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs on Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington Saturday afternoon.

Old Dominion struck first with a 75-yard touchdown run by their quarterback Colton Joseph to make it 7-0 11 seconds into the game. The Hoosiers responded by the end of the first quarter with a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jonathan Brady to tie the game at 7. After the Hoosiers went ahead with a 22-yard field goal by Nico Radicic 10-7, they would never trail again.

Indiana had the ball for 41:28 compared to Old Dominion’s 18:32. They outgained Old Dominion in total yardage 502 to 314. The bulk of that came via the rushing attack (309 yards rushing on 57 carries). Roman Hemby led the Hoosiers with 111 yards on 23 carries. Kaelon Black had 17 carries for 92 yards with a touchdown.

Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 18 of 31 passes for 193 yards. He also carried the ball six times for 37 yards and had a five-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Indiana had one turnover while Old Dominion turned it over three times on three interceptions by Joseph. After fumbling the ball in the first half, Lee Beebe Jr. finished the game with 73 carries on 11 yards.

Leading the Hoosiers in receiving yardage were Lawrence North graduate Omar Cooper (two receptions for 52 yards) and EJ Williams (pictured) who had 45 yards on five receptions.

“We’re 1-0. But I’ll guarantee you that everyone in this organization realizes we didn’t play as well as we wanted to. That’s just a fact,” said Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti.

In his postgame press conference, Cignetti highlighted the need for his team to improve before their next game.

“This was a great learning tool for us,” said Cignetti.

Indiana will face the Kennesaw State Owls (0-1) on September 6 at noon. Radio coverage begins at 11 am on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Hoosiers Start Season with 27-14 Win Over Old Dominion was originally published on wibc.com