Greenwood Man Sentenced to 34 Years for Multiple Charges

Published on October 3, 2025

Jeremy Blaker
Source: Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office / Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A judge has sentenced a Greenwood man to 34 years in prison on Friday after he pleaded guilty on July 21 to multiple felony charges:

  • Rape (Level 3 Felony)
  • Child seduction (Level 5 Felony)
  • 20 counts of Child Exploitation (Level 5 Felonies)

46-year-old Jeremy Blaker’s sentence is 40 years, with the prison time to be followed by six years of active probation. Blaker also must register as a sex offender for life and undergo offender evaluation and treatment.

The investigation into the incidents began in 2023 and was led by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department. Key evidence included photos and videos discovered on a cell phone used by Blaker. During the sentencing review, a judge described the defendant’s actions as “predatory” and “deliberate,” noting that the harm inflicted on the victim would be “enduring.”

“Nearly three and a half decades in a barred cage where this criminal deviant can no longer rape or molest children is exactly what justice requires,” Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said. “Our goal was to ensure he is both incarcerated and incapacitated. Most importantly, our victim feels safe and protected. This how we protect children.”

“Once again, I commend the outstanding police work done by our sheriff’s investigators,” Prosecutor added. “And I commend the amazing courage of our victim. It’s so hard to come forward and report these things. But now he won’t be able to hurt anyone else.”

Greenwood Man Sentenced to 34 Years for Multiple Charges  was originally published on wibc.com

