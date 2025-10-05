Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broad...
Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy
Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy
Fox Sports has announced that Brady Quinn will step in as the analyst for the Colts vs. Raiders broadcast on Sunday, following the sudden removal of Mark Sanchez.
Sanchez, who was originally scheduled to call the game alongside Adam Amin, was arrested in Indianapolis on Saturday after an incident involving stab wounds.
In response to the situation, Fox Sports quickly restructured its broadcast team.
Play-by-play announcer Chris Myers will join Quinn in the booth for the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The network’s swift adjustment ensures coverage continuity for the highly anticipated matchup.
Quinn, a former NFL quarterback and seasoned broadcaster, brings his expertise to the game, offering fans insightful analysis alongside Myers’ play-by-play commentary.
The Colts and Raiders game will proceed as scheduled, with the new broadcast team ready to deliver the action.
Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy was originally published on 1075thefan.com
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans