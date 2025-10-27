Listen Live
Lifestyle

Attempt The Ridiculous To Achieve the Spectacular | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Attempt The Ridiculous To Achieve the Spectacular

Today I want to give you a strategy to help you win more in life.  In the book, The Road Less Traveled, the first line of the book sums up life.  Life is difficult, period.  Yet life is also wonderful it is beautiful. 

It is incredible because you’re still here every day, each and every day.  I’m grateful that I wake up.  Life can be hard, can be challenging, yes, but it is also wonderful.  It’s hard sometimes, but I learned you gotta go at it hard.  And I’ve learned from all those people who I’ve interviewed over the years who have created success stories that they were willing to let people see them struggle in order to see them succeed.  They continue to dream and work hard on their dreams and keep in mind that only those who attempt the ridiculous, achieve the spectacular. 

Related Stories

So today I want you to dream ridiculous dreams, create incredible success stories, and remember that your best is yet to come when you believe it is.  So today is your day to win. 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Attempt The Ridiculous To Achieve the Spectacular | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Local

ACLU Sues Indiana State University Over Pride Center Funding

Clergy Apperception Month 2025
66 Items
Lifestyle

Clergy Celebration Recap Gallery

Wellness

BSwift’s Guys Guide With City of Indianapolis Chief Diversity & Equity Officer Benjamin Tapper

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close