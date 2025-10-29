Michael Jackson biopic bosses plot emotional return to London’s O2

Listen Live
Michael Jackson biopic bosses plot emotional return to O2 Arena

Published on October 29, 2025

The upcoming biopic “Michael” is set to premiere at London’s O2 Arena next spring, almost 17 years after Michael Jackson was due to perform there for his This Is It residency.

The film, starring Jacko’s nephew Jaafar as the singer, was originally scheduled for release in April 2022 but has been pushed back to 2026.

The movie will explore Jackson’s life from his time in The Jackson 5 to his death, with the late star’s estate approving the £117 million project.

However, Jackson’s daughter Paris has distanced herself from the film, citing inaccuracies and lies in the narrative.

Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/37162670/michael-jackson-biopic-emotional-return-londons-o2/

Related :Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic.

