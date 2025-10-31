Listen Live
Pacer Forward Obi Toppin Set to Have Surgery on Right Foot

Published on October 31, 2025

Indiana Pacers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Source: David Berding / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers said Friday forward Obi Toppin has a partial stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

He is set to travel to New York for surgery on the injury, which he sustained on Sunday during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So far this season, Toppin has played in three games, averaging 14 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. This is his third season with the Pacers.

Pacer Forward Obi Toppin Set to Have Surgery on Right Foot was originally published on wibc.com

