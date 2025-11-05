Listen Live
Local

Why Indiana SNAP Benefits Are Being Delayed

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
SNAP And EBT
Smith Collection/Gado

STATEWIDE–The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has announced that November SNAP benefits will be delayed for Indiana households due to a revised formula for calculating benefits.

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has updated directions for determining the maximum amount of benefits each household will receive. They say the recalculation is necessary because the federally determined maximum allotment for a household has been reduced by 50%.

SNAP assumes households spend 30% of their net income on food. Therefore, SNAP benefits are calculated by subtracting 30% of the household’s net income from the federally determined maximum allotment.

As a result of recalculating benefits for 274,000 households in Indiana, the benefits will be delayed by at least a week.

“We understand the urgency of this situation and are working swiftly to complete the recalculations and resume benefit issuance as soon as possible. In the meantime, Hoosiers in need of immediate food assistance are encouraged to call 211 or contact their local food bank,” said the FSSA in a Wednesday statement.

Why Indiana SNAP Benefits Are Being Delayed was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Local

Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close